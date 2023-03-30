Middletown

Man Suspected in Brutal Attack Near Library in Middletown Arrested

Police said a 62-year-old woman was attacked on the sidewalk near Russell Library.

middletown police department
NBCConnecticut.com

Middletown police have arrested a man who is accused of a brutal attack near the library that fractured a 62-year-old woman’s skull.

Police have arrested 37-year-old Bryon Bell after investigating an assault on the sidewalk near Russell Library last week.

Officers responded to Broad Street on March 23 to investigate and viewed surveillance video while investigating.

They said the woman was on the sidewalk when a man hit her, stomped on her and kicked her, then ran.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said the attack was unprovoked and the woman’s skull was fractured and she had a brain bleed.  

Officers identified a suspect, shared his photo and found Bell hiding behind a residence on St. John’s Street, police said.

He was charged with assault in the first degree on an elderly victim, breach of peace in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and interfering with an officer.

Local

west haven 2 hours ago

Zuppardi Sisters Growing Legendary Family Pizza Business

Plainfield 2 hours ago

Police Investigating Death of 78-Year-Old Woman in Plainfield as Suspicious

He was held on a $750,000 bond.

He remains in custody, according to online court records. He id due in court on May 23.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us