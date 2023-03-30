Man Suspected in Brutal Attack Near Library in Middletown Arrested

Middletown police have arrested a man who is accused of a brutal attack near the library that fractured a 62-year-old woman’s skull.

Police have arrested 37-year-old Bryon Bell after investigating an assault on the sidewalk near Russell Library last week.

Officers responded to Broad Street on March 23 to investigate and viewed surveillance video while investigating.

They said the woman was on the sidewalk when a man hit her, stomped on her and kicked her, then ran.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said the attack was unprovoked and the woman’s skull was fractured and she had a brain bleed.

Officers identified a suspect, shared his photo and found Bell hiding behind a residence on St. John’s Street, police said.

He was charged with assault in the first degree on an elderly victim, breach of peace in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and interfering with an officer.

He was held on a $750,000 bond.

He remains in custody, according to online court records. He id due in court on May 23.