Man Suspected in Molotov Cocktail Fire at Old Saybrook Ambulance Facility Being Brought Back to CT: Police

A man who is suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Hunter's Ambulance Facility in Old Saybrook and starting a fire and targeting other Connecticut EMS agencies is expected to be brought back to Connecticut Tuesday night after being taken into custody in Pennsylvania.
Richard White, 37, of Torrington, was arrested last month in Milton, Pennsylvania and he was served with a warrant charging him with arson and burglary charges for the incident on Feb. 27 at the Hunter's Ambulance facility at 309 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook, officials said.
Police said he illegally entered the ambulance facility, lit a Molotov Cocktail, threw is and started a fire.
Local
Old Saybrook police said the investigation spanned four different scenes crossing multiple jurisdictions
According to Meriden police, employees at Hunter's Ambulance told them White was involved in a fight with another employee after a disciplinary hearing that resulted in White being placed on administrative leave.
Just a couple of hours later, White ignited a makeshift Molotov cocktail at the Hunter’s Ambulance base in Old Saybrook, followed by Hunter’s Meriden location, according to police.
White fled the scene before police arrived.
State Police said White is also accused of setting to the firehouse and a home in Roxbury too.
White served as an EMT for the State of Connecticut, according to Old Saybrook police.
“Today is the first step in Connecticut holding Richard White accountable for his crimes against public safety” Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said in a statement. “Any person who seeks to do harm to those responsible for
saving human lives is a danger to society”.
White and his vehicle will arrive at the Old Saybrook Police Department this evening and he will be held on a $150,000 bond, police said.
He will be brought to the Middletown Superior Court tomorrow morning.