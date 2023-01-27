Crime and Courts

Man Suspected in Pennsylvania Shooting Found in Hartford

A man who is accused of shooting his former girlfriend and her son in Pennsylvania in December has been arrested after he was found in a makeshift apartment in an industrial area of Hartford, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford Police Department apprehended Issac Ramos-Perez Friday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Ramos-Perez went to his former girlfriend’s home on the morning of Dec. 23 and shot her and her son several times.

The son was left paralyzed and with permanent facial injuries, according to officials.

Ramos-Perez is also accused of contacting friends and family members of the victims and threatening to “finish the job” and kill anyone attempting to help the victims, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and Hartford Police Department apprehended Ramos-Perez in a makeshift apartment located in the area of 32-25 Meadow Street in Hartford, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

He was transported to the Hartford Police Department and charged as a fugitive from justice.

He will be awaiting extradition back to York City, Pennsylvania to face charges including two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and terroristic threats.

