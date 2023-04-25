Ledyard

Man Suspected of Causing $12,000 of Damage at Ledyard Church Arrested

Ledyard Police Department
Police have arrested a man who is accused of vandalizing a Ledyard church and painting profanity inside. The estimated amount of the damage is $12,000, according to police.

Police said 33-year-old Madison Barrett, of Norwich, broke into Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Gales Ferry around 1 a.m. on March 11, vandalized the church and painted profanity inside.

At the time, police said hateful words were found in the meeting hall, windows had been broken and religious items were found outside the building.

He turned himself in to police on Tuesday morning and he was taken into custody.

Police said they received help investigating from the FBI’s New Haven office and the Connecticut State Police Biased Crimes Unit. They also received valuable information that people called in, they said.

Barrett has been charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias in the second degree, burglary in the first degree and criminal mischief in the first degree.

He was held on a $30,000 bond.

Ledyard
