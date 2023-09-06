Man suspected of buying expensive liquor with fraudulent credit cards, then selling it for cheap

Westport police have arrested a man who is accused of using fraudulent credit cards to buy large amounts of expensive liquor and then sell it for a lot less.

Westport police started the investigation into the suspect, a 25-year-old Brooklyn, New York man, on May 31 when an Instacart delivery person contacted them about suspicious orders.

The delivery driver told police he made several high-dollar deliveries of liquor from BevMax on Post Road East to a man who was in a car, around 300 yards away, in front of a house on George Street in Westport that was under construction, police said.

Investigators then learned from store employees that the customer had used different credit cards numbers and police learned they were not his credit cards, police said

The man was initially charged with larceny in the fourth degree.

After the arrest, the Westport Detective Bureau expanded their investigation and obtained search warrants for the cell phones they seized from the man and found evidence that police said implicated him in a larger, more complex fraud.

They said he bought “high-end” liquor with fraudulent credit cards then sold it at heavily discounted prices and they suspect he did this in several states along the East Coast.

They have added the charges of illegal possession of personal identity information, identity theft in the third degree and illegal trafficking in personal identity information.

Bond was set at $100,000.