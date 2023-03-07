Man Suspected of Killing, Hurting Cats Is Accused of Threatening Fairfield Law Enforcement  

A Fairfield man who is accused of killing one cat and torturing another is also accused of sending threatening and harassing texts to law enforcement and was arrested Monday.

Raymond Neuberger, 39, was arrested on Oct. 4, accused of assaulting and abusing a cat, which ultimately died of its injuries.

In August 2022, police started investigating after an emergency veterinarian clinic contacted them about a cat that was suffering from injuries that appeared to be suspicious. They said the cat had been covered in bleach and had physical injuries and neurological trauma. Officials determined that the cat died from injuries.

That investigation led to charges of third-degree assault, animal cruelty and disorderly conduct.

In February, he was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. Police said he was accused of torturing a different cat.

He was arrested again at his parents’ home Monday and has been charged with threatening in the second degree and harassment in the second degree.

He posted $5,000 bond and was released. He is due in Bridgeport Superior Court on March 15.