Man Suspected of Killing Mother of His Missing Baby Due in Court

A man charged with killing the mother of his missing baby in Ansonia last year is due in court today

Jose Morales is accused of killing 43-year-old Christine Holloway.

She was found dead in her home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia on Dec. 2, 2019 after she failed to show up for work and there was no sign of her baby daughter, Vanessa Morales, who was six months old at the time.

An Amber Alert was issued for Vanessa and it remains in effect because there has been no sign of the baby since December.

Jose Morales, Vanessa's father, was dating Holloway at the time she was killed and Ansonia police charged him with murder and tampering with evidence. He has pleaded not guilty.

Morales is on the docket to appear before a judge in Milford this morning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vanessa is asked to call police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-735-1885 or the information can be forwarded to the department through Tip411.