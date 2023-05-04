Man Suspected of Murder, Armed Robbery Found Hiding in Attic of Bridgeport Home: U.S. Marshals

A man who was suspected of killing a man in New Haven, shooting at West Haven detectives and committing an armed robbery is in custody after he was found hiding under insulation in the attic of a residence in Bridgeport, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. marshals said other departments were also looking for the suspect, 22-year-old Omar Nelson, who is the subject of 10 active arrest warrants.

The Connecticut U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force worked with police departments in Bridgeport, Norwalk and West Haven to find him and apprehended him on Thursday.

Nelson is suspected of shooting and killing a man on Chapel Street in New Haven on Jan. 4, committing an armed robbery at a vape shop in West Haven on Jan. 7 and shooting at West Haven detectives as they attempted to apprehend him Jan. 10.

He was wanted for armed robbery and criminal attempt to commit assault with a weapon out of West Haven, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bridgeport Police Department has five warrants charging him with second-degree strangulation, third-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment in the first degree and violation of probation.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, New Haven police, Bridgeport police and West Haven police apprehended Nelson at a residence on East Main Street in Bridgeport and he was transported to the New Haven Police Department.