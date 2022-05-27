Man Taken Into Custody After Shooting at Neighbors Vehicle in Manchester: Police

A Manchester man has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting at a neighbor's vehicle as it drove away on Thursday, according to officials.

Around 10:07 p.m., officers responded to the area of 192 Hartford Road for multiple reports of gunshots. Police said a witness stated a male had fired multiple rounds off of his porch.

According to the Manchester Police Department, officials discovered the man fired several rounds at a neighbor's vehicle as it drove away after an alleged verbal dispute.

Emergency crews said they responded to the scene in an armored vehicle but after waiting and getting no response, officers entered the home and discovered he was not inside.

Officials said they believed he fled the area.

Around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, officers said they were able to locate his vehicle in East Hartford near High Court and found him sleeping inside.

Police said he was taken into custody, and the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was found.

He is facing several charges, including first-degree assault, criminal attempt, criminal possession of a firearm and more.

He was held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, May 27.