Man Taken Into Custody After Police Chases Through Conn. and Into Mass.

A man was taken into custody after multiple police chases through Connecticut and into Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

Newington police officers assigned to the Conn. Office of Policy Management Grant to combat stolen vehicle thefts attempted to stop a blue Mitsubishi Lancer at 2:15 a.m. and again at 3:45 a.m.

The vehicle engaged officers in pursuit each time, but police said they terminated the pursuit because it did not fall within the state's pursuit policy.

Around 4:30 a.m., police said they learned the vehicle was involved in two shooting incidents including one in Vernon earlier in the night and one that had just happened in New Britain.

Officers in Newington encountered the vehicle again near Fenn Road in Newington around 4:40 a.m. and the vehicle engaged them in pursuit again.

The pursuit went into West Hartford, back to Newington onto the Berlin Turnpike and continued northbound on the connector to I-84 westbound, police said.

During the pursuit along I-84, officers said they saw an item thrown from the vehicle. A handgun was later recovered along the side of the road and is believed to have been thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit, according to investigators.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were notified as the pursuit neared the state border and they deployed stop sticks. The stop sticks made the vehicle inoperable and the adult male driver was taken into custody by authorities without further incident, police said.

There were no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing with charges expected out of Connecticut.