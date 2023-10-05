Man taken into custody after search for hours in Tolland: police

A man from Iowa is in police custody after authorities searched for him for hours after he crashed on Interstate 84 in Tolland and ran from police, according to state police.

The investigation started just before 10 p.m. Tuesday when state troopers were called to I-84 West, near exit 68, after a driver hit the center median traffic barrier, police said.

They found an Infiniti with a North Carolina registration and learned that the driver had run off, crossing the eastbound lanes of I-84, state police said.

Over the course of several hours, police searched for the driver, using drones, helicopters and police dogs.

At 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, police took the man into custody after a police dog found him in a thick wooded area, state police said.

He has been charged with interfering with an officer, larceny of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, reckless use of a highway by pedestrian, criminal trover in the first degree, failure to drive in a proper lane, evasion of responsibility in operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Bond was set at 200,000.