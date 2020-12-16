Man Taken to Hospital After Getting Shot in Head, Crashing Vehicle in New Haven: PD

A man was taken to the hospital after police said he was shot in the head and then crashed his vehicle in New Haven on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Fountain Street and Emerson Street after getting a report of a single vehicle crash with injuries around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators said a 44-year-old New Haven man driving an SUV eastbound on Fountain Street drove across the Fountain Street median and through a residential property fence.

An ambulance transported the man to Yale New Haven Hospital where officials said he had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his head.

Officers held a crime scene on Fountain Street and said they found evidence of gunfire in the road.

Before the shooting, it is believed there was a verbal dispute or altercation and the victim drove away, police said.

Anyone with information should contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.