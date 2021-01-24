Man Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Hartford

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Police responded to Hartford Hospital shortly before 1 a.m. after getting a report of a man with a gunshot wound arriving for treatment.

According to officers, the man was suffering from a single gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators said they believe the shooting happened on Wethersfield Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.