Hartford

Man Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Hartford

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hartford early Sunday morning.

Police responded to Hartford Hospital shortly before 1 a.m. after getting a report of a man with a gunshot wound arriving for treatment.

According to officers, the man was suffering from a single gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.

Local

first alert weather 2 hours ago

More Bitter Cold to End the Weekend

West Hartford 11 hours ago

One Dead After House Fire in West Hartford

Investigators said they believe the shooting happened on Wethersfield Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us