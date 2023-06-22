Man taken to hospital after shooting in Marshall's parking lot in Ansonia

Ansonia police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of Marshall's on Main Street Thursday night.

The police department said they were called to the area of 407 Main St. at about 6:30 p.m. after getting multiple reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe a fight broke out between two men in the parking lot and a handgun was displayed. One of the men shot the other, according to police. The other man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The handgun was recovered and police said there is no danger to the public. The investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-735-1885. Anonymous tips can be left here.