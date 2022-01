A man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting in Shelton Saturday night, police said.

Officials said the shooting happened in the area of 350 Coram Ave.

A 28-year-old man was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the shooting, according to authorities.

Detectives were processing the scene Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-924-1544.