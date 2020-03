A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Waterbury on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Walnut and Wood streets around 7:00 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot.

Shortly after, a 29-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. He was treated for a non-life threatening injury and has since been released.

Detectives and forensics responded to the scene and their investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.