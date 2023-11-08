Man taken to hospital after stabbing in woods near Manchester grocery store

A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the woods near a grocery store in Manchester on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a stabbing in the wooded area behind the Wendy's on Broad Street around 4 p.m. The area is also next to the Stop and Shop parking lot.

Investigators said the incident involved two men who knew each other and are known to the department as homeless.

According to police, a 52-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his left thigh when officers arrived. He was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, later identified by police as 53-year-old Jason Dawidczyk, was found by officers in the area and was apprehended.

Dawidczyk was barefoot and had a minor injury to his foot that investigators said was unrelated to the incident. He was also transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police charged Dawidczyk with breach of peace and assault. He is expected in court on Wednesday.

Authorities believe both men were drunk during the incident.