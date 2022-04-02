Hartford

Man Taken to Hospital in Hartford After Shooting

missile_arthouse_1200x675_887069763668.jpg

A man was taken to a hospital in Hartford after a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Hartford Hospital around 5:30 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Authorities said the man in his 30s sustained a single gunshot wound and is currently listed in stable condition.

At this time, the location of the shooting has not been determined, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

