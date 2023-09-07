Hartford

Man taken to hospital with critical injuries after Hartford shooting

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Hartford Thursday night, police said.

Hartford police responded to Franklin Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477. The investigation remains ongoing.

