Man Tampered With Railroad Tracks in Waterbury: State Police

State police have arrested a man suspected of deliberately tampering with railroad tracks in Waterbury and officials said the damage could have derailed a train.

Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad on May 23 were assigned to investigate recurring damage to railroad tracks in Waterbury belonging to the state Department of Transportation, and investigators monitored the area.

On June 3, they saw a man tampering with the railroad tracks near Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury on June 3 and took him into custody, state police said.

The suspect has been charged with damage to railroad property in the first degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

He posted a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on June 21.

No additional information was available.