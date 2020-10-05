Man, Teen Arrested After Children Get Sick From Edible Marijuana

A 10-year-old ended up in the hospital after eating edible marijuana, a 13-year-old also got sick and police arrested a man and a teen who are accused of selling the drugs to the children after family members of the victims confronted and detained them.

Naugatuck police said they were called to a parking lot on Spring Street to investigate after a possible fight and found people detaining a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old young woman.

Police investigated and said they determined that the children, 13 and 10 years old, bought edible marijuana using a social media platform. They consumed it, became ill and the 10-year-old needed to go to the hospital.

When they children’s family members discovered they bought the drugs on social media, they contacted the alleged dealers and convinced them to come back for another purchase, police said. When the suspects arrived, the family confronted them and detained them until police arrived, police said.

Xavier Roldan, 21, of Southington, and a 17-year-old young woman were arrested and police seized the suspects’ vehicle, a 2013 Honda Civic, as well as $6,675, 40 packets of edible THC gummies, 176 THC vape cartridges, 106 Nicotine vape cartridges and 4.89 pounds of marijuana including THC "wax" type concentrate.

Police said the marijuana and marijuana-related items they seized would have a street value of $30,000 to $45,000.

In addition to the drug charges, the suspects were charged with risk of injury and assault.

Roldan was held on a $500,000 bond and the teen was remanded to juvenile detention.