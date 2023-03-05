Man, Teen Charged With Operating a Drug Factory During Investigation in Waterbury

A man and a teenager have each been charged with operating a drug factory among other drug and gun charges during an investigation in Waterbury last week.

Investigators on Waterbury Police Department's Vice and Intelligence Division, the Gang Force Task Unit, the Auto Theft Task Force and Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force conducted an investigation to find 31-year-old Radames Ortiz, of Naugatuck, for outstanding warrants.

Ortiz had warrants from Waterbury police and multiple other police departments in the region including Connecticut State Police, Watertown and violation of parole.

According to police, officers found Ortiz inside of a vehicle that was parked in a parking lot on Watertown Avenue. Investigators said a male passenger was inside of the vehicle and has been identified as a 16-year-old from Waterbury.

During the investigation, authorities said they found a loaded .380 firearm, a loaded 9mm firearm, 34 grams of marijuana, 9.2 grams of cocaine, hallucinogenic pills and over $10,000.

Ortiz was arrested and is facing several drug and gun charges including operating a drug factory, weapons in a vehicle, criminal possession of a pistol, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was also charged with an outstanding warrant for charges including criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle.

Investigators said Ortiz is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from having a gun and/or ammunition. He is currently on parole and has since been remanded by parole to the Connecticut Department of Corrections.

The 16-year-old is also facing several drug and gun charges including operating a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, weapons in a vehicle and illegal transfer of a gun.