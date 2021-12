A man and a teenager were injured in a shooting in Hartford on Saturday night.

Officers were called to Main Street shortly before 8 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire.

According to investigators, a man in his 20s and a 14-year-old male arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.