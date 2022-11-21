Man, Teen Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 in Manchester

A man and a teen have serious injuries and a woman person has minor injuries after a crash on Route 2 in Manchester just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

State police said the driver of a Ford Escape tried to pass a Greater Hartford Transit van by driving in the left shoulder near exit 5D, where the shoulder narrows.

The driver of the Escape then tried to get back into the left lane and rolled down an embankment, according to state police.

A 14-year-old from Norwich who was in the back seat was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, according to state police, and he has injuries that are believed to be serious.

The driver also sustained serious injuries and the woman who was a front seat passenger sustained minor injuries, according to a report from state police.

Witnesses are asked to call State Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1000 or email Michael.Dean@ct.gov.