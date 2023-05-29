Man That Fled From Police While at Meriden Hospital Taken Into Custody

A man that fled from police while being treated at a hospital in Meriden last week has been taken into custody.

Police took 29-year-old Michael Zimmitti into custody last Wednesday on an active arrest warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle and illegal use of a payment. He was being held on a $100,000 bond.

While Zimmitti was at Mid-State Medical Center in Meriden receiving treatment, investigators said he escaped from custody and was at large.

Zimmitti was taken into custody by Cheshire Police Department on Sunday night. He was arrested on an active arrest warrant for escape from custody and interfering with an officer. He is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

According to police, Zimmitti is facing other charges for things that happened while he was being taken into custody. Those charges include interfering with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on an additional $50,000 bond for those charges.

If Zimmitti is unable to post bond, he will be in court on Tuesday.

Investigators said in addition to the charges in Cheshire, Zimmitti has an outstanding warrant out of Meriden for robbery, breach of peace and criminal attempt to commit larceny.