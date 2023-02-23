Man That Killed Waterbury Woman, Attacked Her Son is Sentenced to 105 Years in Prison

A man that killed a Waterbury woman and attacked her 11-year-old son over an argument about their relationship has been sentenced to 105 years in prison.

Waterbury Police said 49-year-old Christopher Iverson was charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Solita Billups. Investigators believe Iverson and Billups were arguing about their relationship while in Billups’ home on White Rose Avenue when the dispute turned violent.

Officers were called to the home at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2018, and found Billups dead. Billups' 11-year-old son was also in the home at the time.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo previously said it appears Iverson also went after the child. The boy was taken to the hospital to be treated for head trauma.

Court paperwork states the boy told police he woke up to the suspect stabbing his mother on the floor of his room. He said when he tried to help her, he heard his mother asking the suspect why he was doing this to her, and that the suspect responded “because I hate you.”

The documents go on to say that the son was forced to sit in a chair while the suspect allegedly tied him up and hit him in the back of the head. Federal officials said Iverson stabbed Solita 26 times and set the home on fire after hitting her son and tying him to a chair.

Police said when they spoke with Iverson, he admitted to previously having a sexual relationship with Billups and said she’d threatened to tell his son. He told officers that Billups was the aggressor and that she grabbed a kitchen knife, stabbed herself and then was accidentally stabbed when the pair struggled and wound up on the floor.

Billups worked for the Waterbury Board of Education as an administrative assistant.

"The family and public can be assured that the person responsible for this horrific crime has been held accountable and no longer poses a threat to public safety," Waterbury State's Attorney Maureen Platt said in a statement.

Iverson was sentenced to 105 years in prison on Wednesday in Waterbury Superior Court. He was found guilty of murder and attempted murder on Nov. 23.