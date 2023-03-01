Man That Robbed, Killed Stamford Jeweler is Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison

The U.S. Attorney's Office said a man that faced charges for allegedly robbing and murdering a Stamford jeweler has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Authorities said 59-year-old Robert Rallo, of New York, is one of three men that face charges in connection to the robbery that left a store owner dead.

Rallo was charged by indictment with federal robbery offenses after allegedly killing 69-year-old Mark Vuono at his store on March 28, 2020, officials said.

Stamford police responded to a report of a shooting at Marco Jewelers on Sixth Street. When officers arrived, they found Vuono lying on the ground in front of an open safe. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

The chief medical examiner’s office said he died from a bullet wound to his head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Thomas Liberatore and Paul Prosano, both of New York, also face federal charges in connection to the shooting.

Investigators believe Prosano drove the others to Marco Jewelers. Based on surveillance, investigators said Rallo, who had a gun, struggled with Vuono, who also had a firearm, while Liberatore stole items from display cases. During the struggle, Rallo and Vuono moved near the safe, which contained another gun. Rallo grabbed the gun, a .357 revolver, and shot Vuono, according to prosecutors.

The men were arrested a couple of days after the incident. Investigators located their car on Staten Island and waited until the men appeared.

Officials said the three men had extensive criminal records and met while serving time in jail.

“This sentence will protect society from a dangerous individual who brutally killed a much loved and respected man and small business owner,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. “I thank the FBI and the Stamford, Greenwich, Yonkers, New York and New Rochelle Police Departments for thoroughly investigating this crime and helping to bring these defendants to justice.”

Authorities said Rallo pleased guilty in April 2022 to interference with commerce by robbery, interstate transportation of stolen property and using a firearm to cause death during a robbery.

Rallo was sentenced to 40 years, or 480 months, in prison followed by five years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Authorities say Rallo's criminal history included two prior murder convictions which span over the course of 40 years. He was released from prison a year before the Stamford incident.

In December, court officials found Liberatore and Prosano guilty of robbery and interstate transportation of stolen property charges. Liberatore was also found guilty of aiding and abetting the use of a firearm to cause death during a robbery. The two men are currently in police custody awaiting sentencing.