Guilford

Man Thought He Was Meeting Teen for Sexual Encounter: Guilford Police

GUILFORD-POLICE-GUILFORD-FIRE-GENERIC
NBC Connecticut

Guilford police have arrested an Old Lyme man who they said traveled to town with the intention of having a sexual encounter with a teenager.

Guilford police arrested 56-year-old Julian Muller, of Old Lyme, on Aug. 28.

They said he traveled to Guilford, intending on meeting a 15-year-old young woman for a sexual encounter. 

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 1 hour ago

Lawmakers to Hold Hearing on Governor's Emergency Powers Amid Pandemic

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Beautiful Weather for Labor Day Weekend

In March, Muller contacted a Guilford police officer who was posing as an underage female and the two communicated over several social media platforms for several months, police said. Guilford police took Muller into custody and he has been charged with criminal attempt at second-degree sexual assault,  criminal attempt at enticing a minor via computer, criminal attempt of risk of injury to a minor, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance

He was later released on a $20,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Guilfordold lyme
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us