Man Thought He Was Meeting Teen for Sexual Encounter: Guilford Police

Guilford police have arrested an Old Lyme man who they said traveled to town with the intention of having a sexual encounter with a teenager.

Guilford police arrested 56-year-old Julian Muller, of Old Lyme, on Aug. 28.

They said he traveled to Guilford, intending on meeting a 15-year-old young woman for a sexual encounter.

In March, Muller contacted a Guilford police officer who was posing as an underage female and the two communicated over several social media platforms for several months, police said. Guilford police took Muller into custody and he has been charged with criminal attempt at second-degree sexual assault, criminal attempt at enticing a minor via computer, criminal attempt of risk of injury to a minor, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis-type substance



He was later released on a $20,000 bond.



