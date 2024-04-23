Man threatened to blow up South Windsor animal shelter: police

South Windsor police have arrested a man who is accused of threatening to blow up an animal shelter after his dog was quarantined and threatening an employee as well.
In late March, the man threatened to blow up the Tyler Regional Animal Care Shelter and physically threatened a town employee who works at the shelter because his dog was quarantined for biting an officer in early March, police said.
The suspect has been charged with threatening in the second degree.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.