Man Told Counselor He Planned to Buy Gun, Kill Hospital Staff: South Windsor Police

South Windsor police have arrested a man who is accused of threatening to buy a gun and kill staff members at a hospital in Hartford.

Police said they received a report on June 8 that a man told his counselor that he intended to obtain a pistol permit and buy a firearm to kill staff members at Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford.

Police made an arrest on Tuesday night, charged the man with threatening in the second degree and served the suspect with a risk protection order, barring him from buying, receiving or possessing a firearm, ammunition or a deadly weapon until a court hearing.

