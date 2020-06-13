Bloomfield

Man Transported to the Hospital With Head Injuries After Crash in Bloomfield

A man was transported to the hospital with head injuries after a crash in Bloomfield on Friday.

Officers were called to Simsbury Road on Friday night after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

While police were en route, dispatchers said one of the vehicles had rolled over.

When officers arrived, they said they found a Jeep on its side in the middle of both travel lanes and a Camry off the southbound shoulder on Simsbury Road.

The driver of the Jeep sustained head injuries and he was transported to the hospital, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

