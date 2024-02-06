Man tried to break into Wallingford home with golf club: police

A Massachusetts man tried to break into a Wallingford home with a golf club on Monday and he has been arrested, according to police.

Officers responded to Concord Lane just after 5 p.m. Monday to investigate after a man used a golf club to smash windows and try and get inside, police said.

The would-be intruder ran and police said they apprehended him in the area.

Before responding to the call, a man matching the same description was seen tugging on car door handles and rummaging through cars, according to police.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Waltham, Massachusetts man, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt home invasion, interfering with an officer, two counts of criminal trespass in the third degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

He was held on a $150,000.00 surety bond and will be arraigned on Tuesday.