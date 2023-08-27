Man tried to pull woman into the woods at park in Hamden: police

Police are trying to identify a man who reportedly tried to pull a woman into the woods at a park in Hamden on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to East Rock Park on Davis Street around 12:40 p.m. after getting a report of suspicious activity.

According to investigators, a 24-year-old woman said she was walking up the main roadway to East Rock Park when a man approached her from behind.

The woman said the man tried to pull her into the woods, but he fled when she began yelling and screaming.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man is being described as being 30-40 years old with black wavy hair. He was wearing a white shirt with a red stripe on it.

Officers searched the area for the man, but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (203) 230-4000.

Police are reminding the public of the following safety tips: