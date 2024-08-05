Man tried to steal New Haven police cruiser while officer was inside: police

New Haven police have arrested a man who is accused of trying to steal a police cruiser while an officer was inside.

Police said two officers were assigned to the Hill south district and parked at the substation on Congress Avenue on Sunday night when it happened.

One officer was inside the building and the other was in the passenger side of the cruiser, writing a report, around 10:43 p.m. when a man they have had several encounters with and charged in the past approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and began yelling at the officer to get out of the car, police said.

When the officer unlocked the doors to the cruiser to get out, the suspect opened a door and got into the driver’s seat while the officer tried to push him out, police said.

The suspect then put the car in drive and quickly sped up, police said.

Fearing the man might hit another car or a person, the officer pulled the steering wheel and crashed into the church at 584 Congress Ave., which is across the street from the substation, police said.

The officer took the suspect into custody and found the man holding a small glass pipe, police said.

The officer and suspect suffered minor injuries.

The officer has been released and the suspect remains in the hospital under police guard on a $500,000 bond.

He has been charged with larceny in the second degree, kidnapping in the second degree, assault of public safety personnel, criminal trover in the second degree and interfering with an officer.