Man tries to attack another man with machete in Windsor Locks: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to attack another man with a machete in Windsor Locks over the weekend, police said.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old man got into a fight with another man in a driveway on Suffield Street at 11:30 p.m.

During the argument, the 27-year-old appears to have grabbed a machete form the trunk of his car. He then swung it violently and threatened to hurt the other man, according to police.

The other man tried to run away, but the suspect allegedly swung the machete at him, nearly cutting him.

Police said the machete managed to hit the victim's sweatshirt sleeve and caused a minor tear, but didn't hit his arm.

The suspect has been identified by officers and anyone with at-home video surveillance that may show the incident is asked to contact police. The incident remains under investigation.

