Waterbury

Man tries to drive off with mom's car, assaults officer in Waterbury: police

waterbury police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A Waterbury man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal his mother's car and assaulting a police officer while trying to drive off, authorities said.

The police department said they responded to a domestic disturbance just after 10 a.m. on Wood Street last Tuesday.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Responding officers said a 19-year-old was trying to steal his mom's car, which was parked in the back of her home. Police asked him to get out of the car, but he drove off with the officer partially pinned between the car and their police cruiser, according to authorities.

Police said the officer hit the brakes, bringing the car to a stop. After a brief struggle, the teen was taken into custody.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

One of the officers involved sustained several cuts and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were later released. Police released body camera video of the encounter.

The teen faces charges including assault on an officer, interfering, criminal mischief, drinking while driving and more. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us