Man tries to drive off with mom's car, assaults officer in Waterbury: police

A Waterbury man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal his mother's car and assaulting a police officer while trying to drive off, authorities said.

The police department said they responded to a domestic disturbance just after 10 a.m. on Wood Street last Tuesday.

Responding officers said a 19-year-old was trying to steal his mom's car, which was parked in the back of her home. Police asked him to get out of the car, but he drove off with the officer partially pinned between the car and their police cruiser, according to authorities.

Police said the officer hit the brakes, bringing the car to a stop. After a brief struggle, the teen was taken into custody.

One of the officers involved sustained several cuts and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were later released. Police released body camera video of the encounter.

The teen faces charges including assault on an officer, interfering, criminal mischief, drinking while driving and more. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.