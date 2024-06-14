Man turned off power to resident's medical equipment so they would vacate apartment: police

State police have arrested a New Fairfield man who they said turned off the power to an apartment and a resident’s medical equipment in an attempt to get the person to leave the residence.

New Fairfield police officers and state troopers responded to an undisclosed address on Tuesday to investigate a disturbance.

The caller told them that a resident of the apartment depends on medical equipment that runs on electricity and a 73-year-old New Fairfield man who has expressed that he wants the resident to vacate the apartment had turned off the main electrical supply to the apartment, according to state police.

The responding officers checked on the resident and called for EMS to evaluate the person as a precaution, state police said.

The suspect acknowledged that he interfered with the function of the medical equipment by shutting off the electrical supply to the apartment, according to a news release from state police.

When they asked him if he understood that the medical equipment was vital to the wellbeing of the occupant of the apartment, he indicated that he was aware of the potential ramifications of his actions, the news release goes on to say.

Police determined that this was a family violence crime and charged the man with disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault of an elderly person in the third degree and intentional cruelty to persons.

He was held on a $20,000 bond.