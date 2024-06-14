New Fairfield

Man turned off power to resident's medical equipment so they would vacate apartment: police

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

State police have arrested a New Fairfield man who they said turned off the power to an apartment and a resident’s medical equipment in an attempt to get the person to leave the residence.

New Fairfield police officers and state troopers responded to an undisclosed address on Tuesday to investigate a disturbance.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The caller told them that a resident of the apartment depends on medical equipment that runs on electricity and a 73-year-old New Fairfield man who has expressed that he wants the resident to vacate the apartment had turned off the main electrical supply to the apartment, according to state police.

The responding officers checked on the resident and called for EMS to evaluate the person as a precaution, state police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The suspect acknowledged that he interfered with the function of the medical equipment by shutting off the electrical supply to the apartment, according to a news release from state police.

When they asked him if he understood that the medical equipment was vital to the wellbeing of the occupant of the apartment, he indicated that he was aware of the potential ramifications of his actions, the news release goes on to say.

Police determined that this was a family violence crime and charged the man with disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault of an elderly person in the third degree and intentional cruelty to persons.

Local

Sherman 8 mins ago

Sherman man killed in crash across state line in New York

Connecticut 38 mins ago

Blood donation centers have great need for donors as summer approaches

He was held on a $20,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

New Fairfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us