Man Turns Himself Into Police Following Deadly Stabbing in Manchester

A man who is accused of fatally stabbing another man in Manchester over the weekend has turned himself into police.

Officers were called to a home on Carver Lane shortly before noon on Saturday after getting a report of a stabbing. The suspect was reported to have fled the scene.

Police said when they arrived to the scene, they found 68-year-old Robert Callahan, of Manchester, with a stab wound to his chest. He was transported to Hartford Hospital by emergency crews and later died of his injuries, authorities added.

Investigators said they later identified 56-year-old Garry Ramsey, of Hartford, as the suspect. An arrest warrant was submitted and approved.

Early Monday morning, police said Ramsey turned himself into the Manchester Police Department. He was taken into custody on the warrant and is facing charges including murder and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Ramsey is being held on a $1,000,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court later today.