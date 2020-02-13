Man Used Military Member’s ID to Make Fraudulent Purchases: Police

A Bridgeport man is accused of fraudulently opening up a credit card in the name of a member of the military and using that credit card to make purchases on a military shopping site, according to Hamden police.

Police said they responded to Dix Street and North Street in Hamden on Feb. 8 after a resident reported that a man was opening packages and placing the contents inside of his backpack.

Moments later, they found 27-year-old Yanik Opoku, of Bridgeport, walking in the area and in his backpack they found two new computers, valued at $4,800, police said.

Police investigated and determined that the victim is a member of the military and a military credit card was fraudulently opened in his name, then used to make fraudulent purchases on a military shopping website, according to police.

Opoku was charged with larceny in the third degree and detained on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on Feb. 21.