Hamden

Man Used Military Member’s ID to Make Fraudulent Purchases: Police

Hamden booking photo of Yanik Opoku
hamden Police

A Bridgeport man is accused of fraudulently opening up a credit card in the name of a member of the military and using that credit card to make purchases on a military shopping site, according to Hamden police.

Police said they responded to Dix Street and North Street in Hamden on Feb. 8 after a resident reported that a man was opening packages and placing the contents inside of his backpack.

Moments later, they found 27-year-old Yanik Opoku, of Bridgeport, walking in the area and in his backpack they found two new computers, valued at $4,800, police said.

Local

first alert weather 35 mins ago

Governor Activates State’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol

Yale University 39 mins ago

Education Department Probes Foreign Gifts to Yale, Harvard

Police investigated and determined that the victim is a member of the military and a military credit card was fraudulently opened in his name, then used to make fraudulent purchases on a military shopping website, according to police.

Opoku was charged with larceny in the third degree and detained on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at Meriden Superior Court on Feb. 21.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us