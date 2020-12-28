Waterford

Man Used Mirror to Look at Girl in Bathroom Stall in Waterford: Police

Waterford Police Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Waterford police have arrested a man who is accused of looking at a girl in a store bathroom stall by using a mirror.

Police said they responded to the Christmas Tree Shop at the Crystal Mall on Hartford Road in Waterford just before 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve to investigate a report of a man who went into the women’s restroom and placed a mirror under the stall and into the next stall, which was occupied by a girl.

Police said the man was gone and they identified a suspect after posting surveillance photos on social media and asking for help from the public to identify him.

Police have charged a 61-year-old Norwich man with stalking in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Hollywood 6 hours ago

How the Success of ‘Wonder Woman 1984' and ‘Soul' Will Help Define the Entertainment Industry in 2021

Hawaii 7 hours ago

Hawaii's Business Community Wants You to Move Your Remote Office to Its Islands

Student Debt 7 hours ago

Making the Case for President-Elect Biden to Cancel All Student Debt

This article tagged under:

Waterford
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us