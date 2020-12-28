Man Used Mirror to Look at Girl in Bathroom Stall in Waterford: Police

Waterford police have arrested a man who is accused of looking at a girl in a store bathroom stall by using a mirror.

Police said they responded to the Christmas Tree Shop at the Crystal Mall on Hartford Road in Waterford just before 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve to investigate a report of a man who went into the women’s restroom and placed a mirror under the stall and into the next stall, which was occupied by a girl.

Police said the man was gone and they identified a suspect after posting surveillance photos on social media and asking for help from the public to identify him.

Police have charged a 61-year-old Norwich man with stalking in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor.