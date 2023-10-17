Man walking dog fires shot at suspicious vehicle in Bristol: police

A man from Bristol that was taking their dog for a walk fired a gun at a suspicious vehicle Friday night, according to police.

The incident happened on Vincent Avenue at 9:10 p.m. The police department said a resident walking their dog saw an unknown vehicle in their neighbor's driveway.

As the man got closer, he saw an unknown person get into an awaiting car, which drove away at a high speed towards a dead end, according to police.

Once the car reached the dead end, the car backed over a nearby lawn and drove back the way it came, allegedly towards the resident, authorities said.

That's when the man fired a gunshot from a firearm that police say was legally obtained. No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

Authorities are looking for the vehicle involved, which they believe is a white or light-colored mid-sized SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Podlesney at 860-584-3057. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 860-585-8477.