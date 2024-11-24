Putnam

Man walking on Route 44 in Putnam dies after being struck by vehicle

A man who was walking on Route 44 in Putnam on Saturday night has died after being struck by a vehicle.

State police said 68-year-old Leo Blain, of Putnam, was walking along Route 44 around 6 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

Blain was taken to Day Kimball Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The investigation is ongoing.

