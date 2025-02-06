Man wanted for 2009 murder in Bridgeport found in Spain, extradited back to CT

A man wanted for a 2009 murder in Bridgeport was arrested in Spain and has been extradited back to Connecticut.

Bridgeport police said Marques Wanderson, 46, was taken into custody by Spanish National Police in August 2024.

On Thursday, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force traveled to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York and took custody of Wanderson.

Police said they responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Madison Avenue on Aug. 2, 2009.

Officers found 49-year-old Harold Gantt suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that Gantt and Wanderson got into an argument before the shooting. They both lived in the same complex and knew each other, according to police.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Wanderson days after the shooting, but he wasn't found until last year.

"A strong partnership between southern Europe and U.S. law enforcement is the reason this fugitive has been brought to justice," Bridgeport police said in a statement.

Wanderson was taken to the Bridgeport Police Department and is being held on a $5 million bond. He faces murder charges and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.