New Haven

Man wanted in connection to assault at New Haven Superior Court

Troop I Bethany

State police are looking for a man that's wanted in connection to an assault at New Haven Superior Court on Thursday.

Troopers said the assault happened on Church Street just after 12:15 p.m.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The man was caught on surveillance footage before fleeing the scene.

Details about what happened weren't immediately available.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Troop I Bethany at 203-393-4200.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us