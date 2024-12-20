Man wanted in connection to assault at New Haven Superior Court

State police are looking for a man that's wanted in connection to an assault at New Haven Superior Court on Thursday.

Troopers said the assault happened on Church Street just after 12:15 p.m.

The man was caught on surveillance footage before fleeing the scene.

Details about what happened weren't immediately available.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Troop I Bethany at 203-393-4200.