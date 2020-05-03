Man Wanted by Waterbury Police in Connection to 2 Shots Fired Incidents

Waterbury police are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection to two recent incidents where shots were fired in the city.

Police said they have gotten two arrest warrants signed for 29-year-old Joseph Grimsley after two shots fired incidents that happened on Pine Street and Cliff Street.

Investigators said the first incident took place on Friday shortly before 8 a.m. when an occupied vehicle was hit by gunfire. No one was injured in the incident.

Detectives said they obtained a warrant for the first incident for Grimsley charging him with criminal attempt at assault, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The second incident happened on Saturday shortly after midnight when one round was shot towards a person in the street, police said.

Investigators said they obtained a warrant for the second incident for Grimsley charging him with criminal attempt at assault, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Each warrant has a court set bond of $250,000.

According to police, Grimsley's last known address is on Pine Street in Waterbury.

Anyone with information on Grimsley's whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury Police at (203) 574-6911 or 911.

Authorities said nobody should approach or make contact with Grimsley.