Man wanted on domestic violence, arson charges arrested in Plainfield

A man wanted for domestic violence and arson has been arrested in Plainfield, police said.

The police department said Jeffrey Bowden, 38, was taken into custody on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to a domestic violence incident that happened on April 8.

Bowden faces charges including assault, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and more.

He also faces charges for an incident that happened in Rhode Island. The Lincoln Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Bowden in connection to an arson investigation.

Bowden also had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence out of Scituate, Rhode Island, police said.

He was held on a $275,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.