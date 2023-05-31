Man Wanted for Escape Eludes Windsor Locks Police During Chase

Police are searching for a man who is wanted by Connecticut State Police for escape and may be armed after he eluded officers during a pursuit in Windsor Locks on Tuesday.

Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a gray 2019 Subaru Impreza with a Connecticut license plate of BH27022 that was being driven by 37-year-old Bruce Michaud.

As Windsor Locks police attempted to stop the vehicle, they said Michaud engaged them in a pursuit that ended in Enfield. He was able to elude officers and neither he nor the vehicle have been found.

Windsor Locks Police Department

Michaud is wanted by Connecticut State Police on an active arrest warrant charging him with first-degree escape.

Investigators said Michaud has been selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area and was recently seen in possession of a gun. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Michaud is a convicted felon with a history of arrests that include sale of narcotics, criminal possession of a firearm and assault.

Anyone who may know of Michaud's whereabouts is asked to contact state police or their local police agency.