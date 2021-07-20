Man Wanted for Questioning in Connection to Fatal Stabbing in Bridgeport

A man who is wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal stabbing in Bridgeport is being sought by police.

Officers were called to Whitney Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday after getting a report of someone stabbed.

When police arrived, they said they found a 61-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead, they added. His identity has not been released.

According to a witness, the man was stabbed by 41-year-old Ricardo Garcia, of Bridgeport, police said.

Garcia then fled the scene in his red 2010 Nissan Pathfinder with a CT license plate of AW74910, investigators added.

Police are actively searching for Garcia for questioning.

Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts should contact Bridgeport Police immediately at (203) 576-8477 or (203) 576-7671.