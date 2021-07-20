Bridgeport

Man Wanted for Questioning in Connection to Fatal Stabbing in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police

A man who is wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal stabbing in Bridgeport is being sought by police.

Officers were called to Whitney Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday after getting a report of someone stabbed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When police arrived, they said they found a 61-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead, they added. His identity has not been released.

Local

West Cornwall Covered Bridge 35 mins ago

Route 128 Closed at Cornwall Covered Bridge After Accident

Simsbury 53 mins ago

Plan B Simsbury Closes for Indoor Dining Due to Staff Shortage

According to a witness, the man was stabbed by 41-year-old Ricardo Garcia, of Bridgeport, police said.

Garcia then fled the scene in his red 2010 Nissan Pathfinder with a CT license plate of AW74910, investigators added.

Police are actively searching for Garcia for questioning.

Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts should contact Bridgeport Police immediately at (203) 576-8477 or (203) 576-7671.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportstabbing investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us