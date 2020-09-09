Man Wanted for Questioning in Connection With Deadly Meriden Shooting

Meriden police have arrested one person and are seeking a second for questioning in connection with an investigation into a fatal shooting in June.

Investigators said they are looking to speak with 33-year-old Trevor Outlaw in connection with the June 21 shooting of 24-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez at the Comfort Inn in Meriden. Rodriguez died at the scene.

Outlaw is described as 6-foot-2, 250-300 pounds, with long dreadlock style hair and a tattoo of two hearts under his eye. Police said he may go by an alias such as Wolf, Wolfie or F1.

Meriden Police Department

According to police, Outlaw has seven outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court on various charges. He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

A woman has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution in connection with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meriden police at 203-630-4178 or mpdtips@meridenct.gov.