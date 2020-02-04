Man Wanted for Questioning in Hartford Murder Has Been Located: PD

Hartford police were looking for a man they said was wanted for questioning about a murder on Monday night and they said they located him Tuesday morning.

Police have been looking to talk to 25-year-old John Satkunas after a fatal stabbing on Bellevue Street and members of the Fugitive Task Force found him in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Bellevue Street around 5:30 p.m. after getting a report of a man down in the building's hallway. When they arrived, they found the victim, who appeared to be in his 50s, suffering from stab wounds.

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Investigators said they found two crime scenes - one in an apartment and one in the hallway - and it does not appear to be a random attack.

Authorities said although there is no warrant for Satkunas' arrest, he was considered armed and dangerous.

Hartford police and the Parole are working together in the investigation, police said.