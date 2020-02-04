Hartford

Man Wanted for Questioning in Hartford Murder Has Been Located: PD

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Hartford police were looking for a man they said was wanted for questioning about a murder on Monday night and they said they located him Tuesday morning.

Police have been looking to talk to 25-year-old John Satkunas after a fatal stabbing on Bellevue Street and members of the Fugitive Task Force found him in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Bellevue Street around 5:30 p.m. after getting a report of a man down in the building's hallway. When they arrived, they found the victim, who appeared to be in his 50s, suffering from stab wounds.

Local

Hamden 7 mins ago

Hamden Gas Station Employee Accused of Stealing Items Worth $17k on First Day

silver alert 51 mins ago

Missing Teen From Waterbury May be With Man in Hartford: PD

The man was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Investigators said they found two crime scenes - one in an apartment and one in the hallway - and it does not appear to be a random attack.

Authorities said although there is no warrant for Satkunas' arrest, he was considered armed and dangerous.

Hartford police and the Parole are working together in the investigation, police said.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us